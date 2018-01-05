Killing of youth in Sopore condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has condemned the killing of 25-year-old Arif Ahmed in Sopore area of Baramulla district last evening.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened and strongly condemn the killing of 25-year-old Arif Ahmed of Sopore by unknown assailants. Killing human beings in every form is cowardly act and against humanity.”

Arif Ahmed Sofi was working with a pharmaceutical agency. His funeral was attended by hundreds of mourners who chanted pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans at his native Younsu village in Handwara.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Javaid Ahmed, visited Yunsoo area and attended the funeral prayers of Arif Ahmad Sofi. They also condemned the cold-blooded murder of the youth and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family especially with Muhammad Maqbool Sofi.

They also denounced the continued detention and house arrest of several Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) led by Arshad Aziz visited Drabgam area of Tral and expressed solidarity with the family members of martyr Manzoor Ahmed Baba. The delegation paid rich tributes to the martyred youth.

The JKPFL in a statement also condemned the cold-blooded murder of Arif Ahmad Sofi in Sopore.—KMS