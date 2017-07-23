Killing of youth by Indian Army in IOK strongly denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have strongly denounced the cold-blooded murder of an innocent youth, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, by Indian Army in Budgam district.

Tanveer Ahmad Wani was killed when a patrolling party of Indian Army opened fire on protesting youth in Beerwah area of the district on Friday.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of Tanveer Ahmad as the worst example of state terrorism. He said that Indian police and troops were carrying out genocide of Kashmiris in a planned manner. Unless and until these forces’ personnel are made accountable for their wrongdoings the killing spree will go unabated, he said.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar denouncing the murder of Tanveer Ahmad said that the brutal killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian armed forces was fast becoming the order of the day and was highly disturbing. “How long the people of Kashmir are going to helplessly witness the brutal murder of our young generation while world community watches as mute spectators? When will they (world community) stand up and take notice? When will those in India that claim upholding of human rights especially such basic right as to life have the courage to speak up?” he asked. He also castigated the puppet authorities for sealing the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, and disallowing people from offering Juma prayers for the fifth consecutive week.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement condemning the killing of Tanveer Ahmed deplored that India had given its forces a license to kill the Kashmiris. He said, it is ironical that no one from human community is raising questions at this killing spree as if Kashmiris are not humans and have no human rights.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Muhammad Abdullah Tari, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Zafar Akbar Butt, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Zamruda Habib, Farida Bahenji, Nahida Nasreen, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Reshi.—KMS