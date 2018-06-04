Killing of Qaiser Butt widely condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of a youth, Qaisar Butt, after being deliberately hit by a vehicle of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and shelling on thousands of mourners at his funeral in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar on Saturday.

The JKLF in a statement in Srinagar, while condemning the killing of Qaisar Butt, said, “Crushing to death under military vehicles is a new weapon of war employed by New Delhi against Kashmiris.”

The DFP in a statement in Srinagar, termed the mowing down of Qaisar Butt of Fateh Kadal to death as absolute brutality of the Indian forces and said, “The men in uniform have again made us weep.”

The spokesperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) in her statement in Srinagar expressed anguish over the mowing down of youth by a CRPF vehicle and said Indian forces have broken all the records of terrorism” in Kashmir.

Illegally detained Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Sidiqui in his statement in Srinagar said, “The Indian forces are killing innocent youth under a well-designed policy which is aimed at a systematical genocide of Kashmir youth.”

The JKSM spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, “The killing spree of Kashmiris continues even in the holy month of Ramadhan.”

A delegation led by senior party leader Ghazi Javid Baba participated in the funeral of Qaiser and later visited his Fateh Kadal residence. A delegation of Peoples Freedom League led by Imtiaz Shah also visited the residence of Qaisar Butt.

The DPM in its statement said brutal measures could not weaken the freedom sentiments of Kashmiri people. Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement also condemned the killing of the youth.—KMS