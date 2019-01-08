Killing of Muslims in India

It is saddening news for the Muslims of the whole world that a 55-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death in the Indian state of Bihar’s Araria district for “Cow theft”. According to a report he was killed on the night of December 29 and police discovered his body on the morning of December 30. It is not the first case of this kind, many a time mobs killed Muslim in India. Also last September, a man namely Akbar was thrashed to death on suspicion of cow smuggling by a group of people.

It is my humble request to the human rights organizations to take notice of such cruelties perpetrated on Muslims in India and we hope that the government of India would also discharge her duty in this connection.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Via email

