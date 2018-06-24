Killing of Kashmiris by Indian troops condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of five people by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of Islamabad district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep grief over the killings and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He paid tributes to the martyred and held the Indian authorities responsible for continued bloodshed in the territory. “India is pushing youth to wall and compelling them to take extreme steps,” the APHC Chairman said. He deplored that the Indian authorities were using their military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and said that the martyrs’ sacrifices would not go waste.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred and said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) and the High Court Bar Association of the territory in their statements in Srinagar strongly condemned the killings and termed it a planned and systematic genocide of the people of Kashmir.

Delegations of different organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement visited the residence of martyred youth in Srinagar and Islamabad areas and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.—KMS