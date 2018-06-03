Killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces continues despite ceasefire: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the killing of another youth Qaiser Butt of Fateh Kadal by CRPF vehicle at Nowhatta yesterday.

The JRL in a statement in Srinagar said that the killing spree of Kashmirs by the forces continues despite ‘Ramadan ceasefire’ either by bullets, pellets or lately by crushing them under their vehicles.

It said what is worse is that after mowing down Qaiser under forces vehicle a case for “rash driving” has been registered by the police in this regard as if the incident happened by accident, when it is a case of murder. “The culprits would anyway go scot free under AFSPA,” the leadership added.

The JRL said the that assaulting mourners during the funeral and burial of the Qaiser with teargas shells and pellets causing grave injuries to scores of them again reflects the authorities anti-people and inhuman approach. It said repeatedly putting down town under curfew and severe restrictions, snapping internet connection, barricading roads and alleys, stationing of forces at every nook and corner even in the holy month of Ramadan causing grave inconvenience and harassment to the people living is uncalled for and highly condemnable. “All these repressive measures are big stumbling blocks for peace in Kashmir and any kind of engagement,” it added.

The JRL also regretted that the rally at Aali Masjid to pay homage to Muhajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah while recalling his great services and contribution in the field of religion and politics on his 51st death anniversary was also not allowed by the puppet authorities as restrictions were put in place and leadership detained.—KMS