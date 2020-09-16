Killing of Irfan in police custody denounced

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori have strongly condemned the killing of an innocent Kashmiri youth, Irfan Ahmad Dar, in police custody in Sopore.

The Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar on Wednesday termed the incident sad and disturbing and appealed rights bodies to take cognizance of these brazen human rights violations and bring the culprits to book.

It said these extra-judicial killings by the authorities that keep taking place in the valley at regular intervals to sustain the atmosphere of fear among people are condemnable to say the least.

While condemning the assault on journalists, the Hurriyat said thrashing local journalists while discharging their professional duties is highly condemnable.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement in Srinagar, today, demanded immediate an impartial probe into the gruesome murder of Irfan. He called the murder inhumane, cruel and barbaric and said, “Such killings are unacceptable.” The Hurriyat leader called upon international human rights organizations to take notice of the custodial deaths in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement’s leader Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad while expressing grief and sorrow over the killing of Irfan in police custody said that Indian state terrorism is claiming innocent lives in the occupied territory.

He said that the blood of these martyrs would not go in vain. These martyrs sacrifice their lives for freedom of their oppressed people. He expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the killing of a 23-year-old youth triggered a fresh wave of anger in Sopore and other areas of Baramulla district.

The family of the victim, Irfan Ahmed, told media men that their son was dubbed as a militant by Indian police and was killed in custody.

“I along with my brother Irfan was picked up by police for questioning on September 14 and we were kept separately. I was set free but my brother was kept in the police custody,” said Javaid Ahmed, Irfan’s brother.

“My brother is innocent and was a shopkeeper by profession,” Javaid said and demanded an impartial probe into the cold-blooded murder of his brother.—KMS