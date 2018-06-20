Killing of an icon for peace in IOK

Dr Muhammad Khan

SYED Shujaat Bukhari, the voice of peace in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was killed in a clear act of terrorism in Srinagar on June 14, 2018, once he just left his office. Death of this brave voice is not only a human loss, but in fact loss of an icon of peace, a logical thinker and above all a beacon of hope for the subjugated people of IOK. He as a journalist and editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir has always raised the voice for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. He was deeply concerned over the human rights violations in IOK at the hands of Indian security forces. He raised the voice against systematic killing of Kashmiri youth, which following the death of a young Kashmiri, Burhan Wani, became a routine matter in IOK. Indeed, under the directives of Indian Government, the Indian Army Chief General Bipon Rawat, started a campaign of genocide in IOK from February 2017, which is continuing unabated. Within IOK and at international level, Syed Shujaat Bukhari and his Rising Kashmir has gained the status of a peace promoter, a narrative runs counter to Indian policies in IOK. For India and its brutal security forces, use of brutal force, killing youth, rape and molestation, arrest and unlawful detention and finally killing through fake encounters was the only way forward. In this brutal use of force, Indian security forces have total impunity under discriminatory laws like; Armed Forces Special Power Act and Public Safety Act, especially devised for the IOK. Shujaat Bukhari was an activist against this impunity and has demanded an immediate stoppage of oppressive measures, used by India and its brutal security forces.

Syed Shujaat Bukhari was a target of Indian intelligence agencies and Indian Army since long. He was threatened many time and even asked for protection. He was given two policemen as personnel security, who were targeted too. However, since the beginning of youth genocide in IOK after July 2016, Indian Army was much disturbed over the critic; Shujaat and his newspaper frequently undertook as a campaign. After having marked him as a target, Indian Army and its spying network was finding a methodology to execute him, without giving a slight indication of their involvement. Since he was a prominent journalist and a peace promoter, thus an overt killing by Indian Army or its paramilitary forces could have exposed them for an international condemnation; therefore, an indirect method was used through covert assailant. The question arises, how could the motorcyclists enter into and later escape the heavily guarded Srinagar, after killing Shujaat Bukhari? It is worth mentioning that Indian occupied Vale of Kashmir has massive deployment of Indian Army and paramilitary forces, leaving no room for any armed assailant to roam freely anywhere. Even the unarmed and innocent civilians have to go through a thorough body search while passing through various check posts, after they leave their homes or before returning to their home. This is indeed, unbelievable that anyone without involvement of Indian security forces could have targeted him in this heavily militarized zone. It is a clear act of terrorism, carried out by Indian security forces to silence the voice of peace, challenging against Indian bellicosity in IOK.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has asked the Indian Government to probe the killing of Shujaat Bukhari through a credible inquiry. In a statement, CPJ said, “Given the number of unsolved journalist murders and the political turmoil in Kashmir, we are concerned whether the Indian authorities will investigate this murder in a timely and effective manner.” It further said, “Until justice has been served, the killing of Shujaat Bukhari will exacerbate the climate of fear in which journalists work in the state.” But, the killing of Bukhari cannot be taken as the killing of normal journalists. He was not a journalist only, but a voice, objecting against the human rights violations in IOK by State of India and its security forces, ever since 1990.

At a time once United Nations Human Rights Commission has released a report, the first ever report by this Commission on human rights abuses in IOK, killing of this Kashmiri iconic personality and the advocate of peace creates many questions, which Indian Government has to answer. He was killed on the same day, the UN Human Rights Commission released this report (June 14, 2018). UN Human Rights Commission has demanded “to consider establishing a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.” The report also demanded that, “It is essential that the Indian authorities take immediate and effective steps to avoid a repetition of the numerous examples of excessive use of force by security forces in Kashmir.” Indian Government cannot put into cold storage this brutal killing of Syed Shujaat Bukhari like other journalists of IOK or India. Furthermore, Kashmiris would not accept any fake inquiry by Indian Government, concealing the facts and motives behind this terrorist act. In order to be credible, the investigation of Shujaat’s killing has to be done through an international commission, nominated by United Nations, since Kashmir is a disputed territory and very much on the agenda of this international body.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.