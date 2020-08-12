Killing of 3 labourers by Indian troops in fake encounter denounced

Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of three labourers from Rajouri by Indian Army in a fake encounter in Shopian.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that the fake encounters were a common practice by Indian troops in the occupied territory and Shopian incident was one of the most gruesome acts.

He wondered that those who killed the innocent boys are now conducting the investigation which is a sheer mockery of justice.

Mir Shahid Saleem demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident and said that the bodies of the killed youth should be handed over to their relatives.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Hanif Kalas, in his statement issued in Jammu said that the Indian Army personnel had been involved in a number of such incidents in the past in order to get promotions and rewards. He said that the Indian Army’s statement that it would investigate the incident was tantamount to hoodwinking the people of the occupied territory.—INP