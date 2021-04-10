‘Killing in IIOJK cannot suppress liberation movement’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) have said that killing and other atrocities by Indian troops in the territory cannot suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent people of IIOJK especially youth on daily basis to create a sense of fear among the people to force them to stop challenging the Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.

He said, India must understand that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion and would offer any kind of sacrifice for that purpose.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar urged the world community to send a fact-finding mission to probe the human rights violations being committed by India in IIOJK and take effective steps for permanent settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued bloodshed and killings by Indian troops in IIOJK.

He said that the muscular policy adopted by India towards the Kashmir dispute was the main cause of delay in its amicable settlement.

The JKPL leader, Molvi Ahmad, addressing a gathering in South Kashmir, urged India to accept the ground realities of the Kashmir dispute and settle it peacefully through meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiris.

He said, if the Kashmir dispute is not resolved, the situation can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and the world will not be able to cope with its dangerous consequences.

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had turned the territory into a military garrison where Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations.—KMS