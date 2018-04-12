Killing in Afghanistan

Recent airstrike in Afghanistan resulted in more than 100 civilian casualties, most of which were young Hufaaz-e-Quran who were attending their graduation ceremony. According to the officials, the actual target of the airstrike carried out by Afghan security forces was the Taliban leaders. But the attack ended up shedding the blood of innocent young students, who had nothing to do with terrorism or Taliban.

After carrying out the condemnable act, the Afghan government totally denied any civilian killing and stated that only Taliban leaders were killed by strike. Later, they did acknowledge the civilian casualties and assured that the attacks would be investigated. But is this mere acknowledgment enough? Is it enough to console the grief-stricken families of the innocent departed souls? It certainly isn’t.

The irresponsible act of security forces is unforgivable. The incident should be investigated thoroughly and the culprits should be brought to justice for their criminal negligence. Moreover, no statement of condemnation has been given by any international organization or country, on the killing of innocent children which is quite disappointing. The world should realize that human life is precious. Life of every human being matters, without any discrimination of race, religion or nationality and the act of taking someone’s life is condemnable whether it is done in the mega city of Paris or in a small town of Afghanistan.

JAVERIA AVAIS

Karachi

