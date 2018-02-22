Killing of elderly man by troops evokes more flak

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Islamic Political Party (IPP) led by its Chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash visited Soibugh area of Badgam to express condolence with the family of 65-year-old Syed Habibullah, who was killed by Indian forces in the district, recently.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash while talking to the mourners said that under the cover of impunity Indian forces’ personnel were slaughtering unarmed people in occupied Kashmir, every now and then. The other members of delegation included Showkat Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Nazir Ahmed Butt and Sajjad Ahmed Lone.

Yousuf Naqash said that the killing of Syed Habibullah had proved that even mentally-challenged people were not spared by the Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, addressing a gathering in Budgam strongly condemned the killing of the elderly man. He said, the Indian forces’ personnel do not hesitate in killing a person who is a Kashmiri even though if he is mentally-challenged. He also castigated those who participated in a rally held by extremist Hindu groups in faour of the release of an SPO involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Heera Nagar area of Kathua district.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in its statement said that law of jungle was prevalent in the occupied territory and the Indian forces were butchering people at free will. The Jamaat-e-Islami expressed its condolences with the bereaved family of Syed Habibullah. The Chairman of Peoples Political Front, Muhammad Musadiq Aadil while condemning the killing of Syed Habibullah said, it has become the order of the day for Indian forces to kill innocent Kashmiris by labeling them as attackers.—KMS