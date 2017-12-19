Killing of civilian in IOK widely denounced

Srinagar

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, resistance leaders and organizations have condemned the killing of a civilian in the firing by Indian troops in Kupwara district.

Asif Iqbal, a taxi driver, was killed in the firing of Indian troops in Thandipora area of district on Saturday night. The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing mourners in Thandipora area of the district said that the blood of martyrs like Asif Iqbal would not be allowed to go waste.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his statement said that Indian forces, laced with unbridled powers and impunity under the cover of black laws, had killed thousands of Kashmiris in cold-blood over the past two decades. He said that no single Indian soldier involved in the killing had ever been brought to book or tried under the law.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that Indian forces had been deployed in Kashmir with the sole objective of killing people.

Hurriyat leaders including Maulana Abbas Ansari, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Zamrooda Habib, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Abdul Majid Tramboo, Nazir Ahmad Shawl, Muhammad Abdullah Tari, Nahida Nasreen and Imtiaz Reshi in their separate statements denounced the killing of Asif Iqbal. They urged the world human rights bodies to send their teams to Kashmir to monitor the worst situation of human rights in the occupied territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement termed the notice of the Indian Enforcement Directorate to its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani as biased and unrealistic. The Enforcement Directorate had asked Gilani to appear before its office in Srinagar, today.