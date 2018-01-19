Killers of a Hiranagar Muslim girl be hanged: Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD : Muhammad Farooq Rehmani , Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK, has strongly condemned a gory incident of abduction, rape and murder of a minor 8 year old Muslim girl Shifa of Hiranagar Kathua Jammu and expressed shock and grief over it.

He said the authorities in the Saffron belt of Jammu had reacted with criminal silence and didn’t take any step to nab and arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He said the gruesome incident had shocked the entire Muslim and non-Muslim Dalit community in the Jammu region where the Muslims were living life of fear and insecurity because of Hindu fanaticism and extremism. He demanded death sentence against those who were found involved in the abduction and murder of the innocent Kashmiri Muslim girl.

Orignally published by NNI