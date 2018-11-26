Killer of son gets life imprisonment

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

District and Sessions Judge SIalkot Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan ordered life imprisonment and to pay five lac as compensation to the killer Syed Zahid Hussain who killed his son namely Shumaim.

In case of non payment of Compensation Money the accused will serve six month more in jail.

It is told that Zahid Hussain was an employee of Police Department. it is further told that Zahid hussain on some issue picked up quarrel with his wife on 11.03.2018, During the quarrel in between husband and wife, their son Shumaim intervened to stop them for doing so but they did not stop, on this point the father shot his son to death in the limit of Ugoki Police Station.

Share on: WhatsApp