Killer of five awarded death penalty for five counts

Raza Naqvi

Attock

An additional sessions court in Attock on Thursday handed a man death sentence on five counts for mercilessly butchering five members of a family – two women and three minors in their rented house in Jatial village in the Hazro tehsil of Attock district on June 14, 2018.

According to the prosecution, a woman identified as Alishia Masih left her husband Halnok Masih, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, and contracted a court marriage in Lahore with Wasim- a barber by profession after converting in to Islam.

Later, she was living with the first wife and children of Wasim in Jatial village in Hazro teshil of Attock. Later on June 14, 2018, in the absence of Wasim on June 14, Masih entered his house and killed his ex-wife Alishia.