Killer of father held with murder weapon

The police arrested a wicked youth who killed his father over domestic disputes and recovered murder weapon here on Sunday.

The accused Bilal had stabbed and killed his father on Thursday night in Jehangirabad area of Rizvia, Karachi and had escaped.

The police traced and arrested the murderer of father along with murder weapon during a raid.

The detainee in the preliminary investigation said that domestic disputes led to the crime.

A case was registered against the murderer and further investigation was underway.—INP

