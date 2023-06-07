Killer gang VDGs getting enhanced weapon training at Indian army’s special camps

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the killer militia raised by Indian Army in the name of Village Defense Guards to eliminate pro-freedom people and terrorize Muslim population is receiving enhanced weapon training at the Indian army’s special camps in different areas of Rajouri district.

In these training camps, specially-designated weapon trainers are supervising the training of the killer gang. The Village Defence Guards, previously known as Village Defence Committees, are equipped with sophisticated rifles and shotguns, which are only in the custody of the Indian Army.

The VDGs mostly comprise activists of Hindutva organizations like RSS and BJP. The residents of Rajouri, Poonch and Chenab valley while talking to media men said the erstwhile VDC members have killed hundreds of Muslim youth, destroyed Muslim properties and disgraced their women in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Fazal Haq Qureshi, in a statement in Srinagar and APHC-AJK at a meeting at its office in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to the deceased Hurriyat leader Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil on his first death anniversary, today.

In the US, Sikh community organized a protest in front of the Indian consulate in Chicago against the killing of tens of thousands of Sikhs during and after operation Blue Star by the Indian Army at their most sacred place, the Golden Temple in Amritsar city of Indian Punjab. The participants of the protest demanded justice for the victims.—KMS