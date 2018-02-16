Killer of 400 getting more relief than three times PM: Rana

LAHORE : Provincial Minister of Punjab for Law Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Rao Anwar is blamed for killing over 400 people extra-judicially but he is getting relief but on the other hand the three times prime minister is being placed under different restrictions.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Rana Sanaullah said that the victory in Lodhran election is the win for the narrative of the Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif only wants to safeguard the sanctity of the vote,” he said.He said that dual standards for justice is not better for the country and a person who had killed over 400 people extra judicially is getting relief of his own choice but efforts were underway to place name of a public leader and a three time prime minister’ on ECL.

The minister warned that if Nawaz Sharif is being stopped form visiting his ailing wife than what respect would there be for the country abroad.He said that it is impossible for Imran Khan to get votes from rural areas of the Punjab province.

“The theory of considering only few thousands as honourable is wrong and for getting honour it is important to give honour to others also,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He said that the Election 2018 should be free and fair if the Chief Justice of Pakistan has assured this.

Orignally published by INP