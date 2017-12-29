Who killed Benazir Bhutto ?

WEDNESDAY marked the 10th death anniversary of twice-elected Prime Minister and one of the country’s most charismatic and popular leaders Benazir Bhutto (BB), who was assassinated in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007. Details of the incident are as murky today as they were a decade ago, with multiple versions and conspiracy theories still doing the rounds.

Former President Pervez Musharraf, in whose regime the most despicable incident occurred, tried to give another twist to the incident the other day. Talking to BBC, he said that rogue elements within Pakistan’s Establishment might have been involved in former PM’s assassination. In fact it is not the first time that the former president has given his viewpoint on the matter but in the past also we have seen him accusing the spouse of BB, Asif Ali Zardari behind the murder when the top PPP leadership pointed accusing fingers towards Musharraf. Earlier this year two police officers were found guilty of mishandling the crime scene but the proceedings of the case failed to reach the mastermind of the attack. BB in fact joins a line of leaders and heads of state like Liaquat Ali Khan and Ziaul Haq, whose murder mysteries have not been solved. It is despite the fact that the UN also carried out investigation into BB’s murder and then no concrete progress was also seen even when the PPP itself was in government for five years. Given the political stature and acumen and popularity enjoyed by BB, we have no doubt in saying that her assassination was purely aimed at destabilising the country and the terrorist elements through her blood wanted to stoke anarchy and chaos in the country. We understand that had politics been avoided and seriousness was shown in the trial, the real culprits could have been brought to justice. While the PPP leadership is criticised for not pursuing the case more seriously during its rule, the trial once again exposes the utter failure of our investigation agencies and the prosecution process. We lost one of our finest and bravest leaders to the terrorists but regrettably it is yet another case of high profile political murder that may never be solved.

