KIIR chief calls for revocation of antiKashmir laws

ISLAMABAD Veteran Hurriyat leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani has made a passionate appeal to the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutters urging him to mount pressure on India to revoke all anti-Kashmirlaws. He said that new domicile law, which violates the United Nations resolutions that provide basis and structure for final disposition of the state through a fair and free plebiscite conducted under the auspices of United Nations. In a communique addressed to the UN secretary General, the KIIR chief expressed his grave concern over new set of laws introduced by the government of India for Jammu and Kashmir.—APP