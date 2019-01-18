Kids through artwork draw public attention towards global warming, issues of climate change

Zubair Qureshi

Young artists at an “International Child Art Exhibition” organized at National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday highlighted issues of global warming, deforestation, chopping of trees in the name of development. PNCA and Goldfish had jointly organized the launch the 5th Art for Change that was participated by a large number of artists, members of civil society and students of various schools, colleges and universities.

The exhibition featured over 175 breathtaking artworks under the theme of ‘Save the Earth and Water Conservation’ by school children aged 4-15 from over 12 cities across Pakistan. One could see the masterly strokes of the budding artists depicting how earth was suffering because of the government as well as the people’s poor awareness towards the climate-related issues.

Our earth is our home and we should take care of it as we do of our home, said one of the artists. Towards the end of the exhibition, prizes, certificates and medals were handed out to the winners and participants.

The prize distribution ceremony held in the auditorium of the PNCA. Eminent anchorperson and civil society representative Tauseeq Haider was the chief guest. The exhibition was attended by the participants, their families and art enthusiasts in the city.

Speaking on the occasion Tauseeq Haider said he believed in unlocking creativity and expression in these young minds and in making people’s lives more livable and inspiring.

“Art does not only define a culture but also represents the true essence of any country,” said he. Haider appreciated and encouraged the efforts of Discovering New Artists’ team and the artwork by all the participants.

“The artwork is wonderful and the originality is seen throughout the displayed art pieces. These initiatives put emphasis on highlighting the importance of art education among the general public and young children in particular.” One of the speakers on the occasion viewed, “The primary purpose of this initiative is to provide opportunities to the students from under-resourced schools and to give them a chance to participate equally on a national level with all the resources needed.”

Share on: WhatsApp