Kidney transplants

Pakistan ranks in terms of kidney patients among the Asian nations. Due to adulterated food and polluted water more and more people are falling prey to kidney related diseases. 40% deaths are related to these fatal diseases.

Due to the failure of kidneys, patients have to resort to alternative procedure of cumbersome and painful dialysis. After the dialysis one feels better as far as sick feeling is concerned but gets exhausted. The alternative is to have a kidney transplant which is permanent solution to the problem but very expensive. The government should provide state-of-the-art medical facilities for kidney patients and kidney transplant be made less expensive.

JAVAID AHMED

Lahore

