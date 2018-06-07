Kidney transplantation facility soon

Multan

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Suhail said that kidney transplantation would begin soon at the recently established Kidney centre.

He said this during his visit to the Kidney and Regional Blood centre here on Wednesday. The deputy commissioner inspected operation theater and outdoor of the health centre.

The officials informed that modern machines for blood sampling and testing have been installed and also made functional in the Centre. Similarly, after registration, the blood is being provided through online system facility.

Zahid Suhail instructed officials to create awareness about blood donation among citizens. He added that the regional blood centre was one of the best centre in south Asia.—APP