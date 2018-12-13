Dialysis needs to be repeated after every few days and is unpleasant for patients and attendants. Another treatment for end stage of kidney failure is kidney transplantation. It is replacement of patients damaged kidney with a donor healthy kidney. Kidney may be donated by a deceased donor or living donor. The donor may or may not be a relative of the patient. Before transplant, the tissue proteins of donor and patient are matched.

The donor’s kidney is transplanted in patient’s body and is connected to the patient’s blood and urinary system. The average lifetime for a donated kidney is ten or fifteen years. When a transplant fails, through patient may be given a second kidney Transplant. In the situation, the patient is treated through dialysis for some intermediary time. Problems after a transplant may include transplant rejection, infection, imbalance in body salts which can lead to bone problems and ulcers.

DEENA MANZOOR

Via email

