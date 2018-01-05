The first phase of the Pakistan Kidney Liver institute and Research Centre in Lahore has been completed as scheduled on December 25, 2017 and liver and kidney patients have started availing indoor medical treatment in the right earnest. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the first phase functional by inaugurating it saying this year this is a gift to the nation on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to the media reports, the chief minister said that the deserving poor patients will be treated free at the Institute while the rich will have to pay as was the vision of the Father of the Nation. The CM said the provincial government has surely and certainly written a new history by setting up this Facility with its own resources which will go a long way in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

The largest and most modern Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in South Asia where the deserving patients will be getting modern diagnostic and treatment facilities is being constructed at a huge cost of Rs 20 billion. The Chief Minister after the inauguration also went round Outdoor Patients Department (OPD), dialysis centre and other departments. The Institute is yet another initiative of the Chief Minister who is all but determined and committed to providing most modern healthcare facilities to the people without any discrimination whatsoever in the rural and urban areas of the province and this is quite commendable.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

