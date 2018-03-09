Kidney disease 8th biggest cause of death among women

Staff Reporter

Chronic kidney disease is a worldwide public health problem with adverse outcomes of kidney failure and premature deaths. CKD affects approximately 195 million women worldwide and it is currently the 8th leading cause of death in women, with close to 600,000 deaths each year.

Dr. Syed Farhat Abbas Consultant Nephrologist at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad shared these statistics with the participants of an awareness seminar on the occasion of World Kidney Day & International Women’s Day at the hospital premises.

Ms. Samar Khan, renowned Pakistani Adventure Athlete was also invited among other speakers, to motivate and inspire the audience. She said that World Kidney Day and the International Women’s Day 2018 are commemorated on the same day, offering us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of women’ s health and specifically their kidney health. Kidney Day promotes affordable and equitable access of general public to healthcare education and awareness. She also expressed her interest to play her part to further empower women with health education.

Dr. Syed Farhat Abbas, Consultant Nephrologist at Shifa International Hospital sharedthat the risk of developing CKD is at least as high in women as in men, and may even be higher than men. According to some studies, CKD is more likely to get developed in women compared to men, with an average 14% prevalence in women and 12% in men.