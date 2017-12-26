Kidnapping for ransom re-emerges

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Kidnapping for ransom is an old practice of dacoits to get financial benefits from the heirs of kidnapped persons because it’s easy way to collect huge money within short time and such practice once again has been reemerged in Shikarpur. At least 05 persons have been kidnapped within a few days from Shikarpur for ransom money.

Two further villagers named Jamalul uddin Indhar and Shahnawaz by caste Indhar were kidnapped from outside of village Jami Quba situated near Rustam town of tehsil Khanpur by unidentified armed bandits and taken away to unknown place for ransom money on 18th December of 2017. Two brothers named Tanveer Ahmed Soomro and Naveed Ahmed Soomro along with their friend namely Shahid Kalhoro were travelling to their village Haji Khan Kalhoro from Khanpur taluka of Shikarpur and all of three were kidnapped by unknown armed dacoits at gunpoint on 23rd of December of 2017.

The heirs of kidnapped persons including Majid Soomro, Nazeer Soomro, Haji Madad Ali Soomro,.