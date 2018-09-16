Kidnapped minor girl rescued

Jammu

A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Rajouri, was rescued in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today.

The accused, Kapil Dev, of Jamola village of Rajouri was arrested during a rescue operation, a police spokesperson said.

A man from Kharak village had lodged a missing report of her daughter on September 7 and during initial investigation it came to the fore that she has been kidnapped by Dev, who was living in a rented accommodation in the Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri, the spokesperson said. Police received some vital clues during investigation and subsequently a team raided a suspected location a suspected location in Reasi on Friday and found the girl, the spokesperson said.

The kidnapper has been arrested and an FIR was lodged against him, the police spokesperson said, adding that the girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities.—Agencies