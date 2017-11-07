Kidnapped boy found murdered

A 5-year-old boy who had gone missing some ten days ago was found murdered at a cattle farm in a nearby village on Monday.

According to police, Ahsan son of Ejaz Ahmad Jatt resident of Chak No.61-RB went missing from his house on October 28, 2017 and his parents searched him here and there but in vain. They reported the matter to police. Khurarianwala police on suspicion arrested Ghulam Murtaza (20) alias Ziddi of the same locality and interrogated him.

During the investigation, the accused confessed his crime and revealed that he had kidnapped the boy and strangulated him to death and later buried him at a room of cattle farm of his brother-in-law Abdul Ghaffar.—APP

