Peshawar

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) busted a five-member kidnapper gang, recovered arms, and ammunition here on Tuesday.

On a tip-off regarding presence of wanted criminals, the CTD team conducted operation in Danishabad area of Peshawar.

During operation, the CTD team after minor resistance arrested members of kidnapper gang. Arms and ammunition were recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated.—INP

