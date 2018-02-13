KICRI: Friends from region, beyond commit all out support to Iraq

Pledge of US$ 330.130 million made at NGOs conference

Gauhar Zahid Malik

Kuwait City

Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) kicked off here Monday in the capital city of Kuwait, with the focus on postwar reconstruction of Iraq, rehabilitation of the displaced communities and recovery of the great nation from the post-war trauma. The conference which was earlier inaugurated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, reignited hope for secure and prosperous future in the war-torn country and for millions of the internally displaced people due to war on so-called Islamic State (IS). The three-day meeting, which brings together several economic powers, as well as regional and international organizations, will touch upon needed contributions to rebuilding Iraq after years of war and conflict that ripped through various parts of the country.

The conference will also discuss several developments and vital aspects pertaining to Iraq, including the participation of the private sector in the reconstruction process. The meeting will be co-chaired by Kuwait and Iraq, as well as the United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank.

The first day of the conference deliberated and assessed the overall damage caused by the war and issues that needed to be addressed as well as projects to support stability, community reconciliation and peaceful coexistence in Iraq.

On Monday, in the conference separately organized for the Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), a total of USD 330.130 million was pledged to Support the Humanitarian Situation in Iraq.

The pledges came out as follows: Kuwait Zakat House and the Awqaf General Secretariat (USD 35 million) Salam Charity Society (USD 15 million) Islamic International Charity Organization (USD 10 million) Kuwaiti Aid Society (USD 10 million) Najat Charity (USD 10 million) Direct Aid Society (USD 10 million) Al Eslah Society (USD 10 million) Society of the Revival of Islamic Heritage (USD 10 million) Abdullah Al-Nouri Society (USD five million) Patients Helping Fund Society (USD five million) Red Crescent Society (USD 2.5 million)

The international pledges include: International Committee of the Red Cross (USD 130 million in programs) Human Appeal of the UK (USD 30 million) Qatari Education Above All Foundation (USD 13.5 million) Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (USD 10 million) United Iraqi Medical Society (USD 5.1 million) Qatar Charity (USD five million) French (USD four million) Islamic Relief of the UK (USD four million) Muslim World League (USD 2.7 million) In addition to USD four million from a French Muslim society and another USD four million from an Iraqi organization.

The participants took up the task to tackle latest developments in the humanitarian situation. The conference is being held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti government.

Earlier while addressing KICRI, President of the International Organization of Migration (IOM) mission in Kuwait Iman Eriqat said hosting of the conference affirms its humanitarian standing of Kuwait and its role in helping the Arab nations. Eriqat was of the view that Kuwait’s initiative and hosting of conferences confirms its leading humanitarian role in the world, through His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah initiative to help support the humanitarian situation in Iraq and rebuild the war-torn country.

Eriqat said that her UN mission participating in the conference comes to highlight its previous achievements and efforts to support displaced Iraqis, through a presentation in exhibition on the sidelines of the conference, including showing the agency’s past efforts after Iraq’s war on the so-called Islamic State (IS).

On KICRI, Eriqat praised the large participation from various countries, regional, and international organizations, considering such big participation reflects on the importance of these events.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini also expressed her thanks to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for inviting her to represent the 28-meber EU and co-chair Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) from February 12 to 14.

“I am very grateful to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait for having invited me, as representative of the European Union, to co-chair the Conference. We will work together to make it a success, for the sake of the Iraqi people, but also for our entire region, including Europe. We all share an interest in a lasting stability and prosperity of Iraq,” she said later talking to media in the sidelines of the conference.

“In Kuwait, the European Union and the international community will confirm that we will stand by the people of Iraq, as they write a new page in the history of their country,” stressed the EU foreign policy chief. She underlined that “in this delicate moment, the conference gathers all friends of Iraq, from the region and beyond, around one shared commitment; we want to support Iraq and the Iraqi people to rebuild the country – not just its buildings, but its society, its education system, its institutions.” Noting that Iraq is at a critical juncture of its history, Mogherini said “the government, army and people of Iraq worked hard for the territorial defeat of Da’esh. It is now time to consolidate the gains against Da’esh and ‘win the peace’, so we are ready to contribute – as we did so far – with our support to the stabilisation and reconstruction of the country.” The EU High Representative lauded Kuwait as “a force for moderation and dialogue in the region.

“Against the background of rising regional tensions, Kuwait’s engagement has helped prevent a greater escalation. It is a truly precious contribution, in difficult times like ours, and our cooperation has become even more intense than before,” she said.

Egypt’s President Assistant for National and Strategic Projects Ibrahim Mehlab was of the view that KICRI was a message from Kuwait and its leadership to the world to urgently support Arab nations that suffered from terrorism. In a press conference, Mehlab said that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is the world’s humanitarian leader, adding that this title was not easy to obtain at the international level. Mehlab said that the conference of reconstruction of Iraq is a strong humanitarian message to the world on the importance of helping countries that were war-torn by wars and terrorism. He stressed that Iraq’s fight against terrorism creates a balance in the region because terrorism knows no boundaries and strikes the world from every direction, pointing out that when a country, such as Iraq, defeat terrorism with a heavy price, the least everyone can do is to stand by it.

He pointed out that Kuwait had always played an important role in adhering to Arabism and sending humanitarian messages, to many countries that need support as the brotherly people of Iraq, expressing hopes to achieve the desired objectives in supporting in firmly supporting Iraq.

At the KICRI, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Director General Rabah Al-Rabah said that hosting Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) reflected the country’s important humanitarian role and keenness to ensure security and stability of Iraq and the region.

Al-Rabah assured keenness of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the success of the conference and the importance of working to achieve progress in developing countries of the region, as well as benefiting its peoples, adding that this was what Kuwait has been working on throughout its history.

Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), Abdulwahab Al-Bader said Iraq had suffered tremendously as a result of the war on terror, which requires sound planning for its reconstruction process.

Iraq was viciously attacked by terrorism, leading to the displacement of over five million Iraqis, noted Al-Al-Bader during his speech before the experts’ level meeting for the “Iraq reconstruction and the role of financial institutions”. The meeting is part of the inclusive agenda of Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI), he said

“Damage reached infrastructure, transport, power and water facilities, as well as crops, in addition to deterioration in educational and health services,” he added. For that, “the Iraqi vision could be achieved through efforts exerted by the people in order to recover and bounce back economically, with the help of international development endeavors and the private sector,” Al-Bader pointed out.

Chairman of the Islamic International Charity Organization (IICO) Abdullah Al-Maatouq said holding Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Conference to Support the Humanitarian Situation in Iraq manifests Kuwait’s belief in humanitarian action.

His remark came during a speech at the opening of the Conference. Noting that by holding such gathering, Kuwait is drumming up efforts in order to help “heal Iraq’s wounds” as Kuwait is “following a steady and methodical approach” to preserve international peace and security while easing plight of the suffering.” Three years passed with more than five million displaced Iraqis live harsh and almost inhumane conditions, he noted, adding “but with USD 200 million in aid from Kuwait, a new window of hope was open.” The Conference kicked off earlier today to tackle latest developments in the humanitarian situation.