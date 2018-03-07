Kickbacks real reason for Metros, Train Projects: Imran; Punjab govt deny allegations

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that any probe in the Metros and Orange Train will reveal that the real reason for building these loss-making mega projects has always been massive kickbacks.

He said this in consecutive tweets on micro-blogging site.

The PTI chairman said that audit report finds Rs 5 billion loss because of Shahbaz Sharif’s corrupt practices in Rawalpindi Metro project.

Khan said that he could have built state of the art Shaukat Khanum-style hospital with that money.

The Punjab government spokesman denied the allegations leveled by Imran Khan and said that these allegations were not new from Khan and he is habitual of leveling baseless allegations. He said that all standards were maintained in Rawalpindi metro bus project and the transparency of projects across Punjab under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is exemplary.

It would be better if Imran Khan rather than leveling baseless allegations focus on serving masses in KPK, he said.

