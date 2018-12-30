Kiani visits PIMS, reviews progress on ongoing projects

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Amir Mehmood Kiani on Saturday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ( PIMS) and reviewed progress on its various ongoing projects.

According to a PIMS spokesman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking revolutionary steps to improve health facilities for the suffering humanity.

He said improved health sector was the government’s top priority and it would utilize all possible resources to extend maximum facilities to patients.

The minister also directed the PIMS Executive Director to speed up work on the ongoing projects and complete establishment of incinerators to dispose of hospital waste in a secure manner.—APP

