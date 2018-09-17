Kiani promises to implement PM health-friendly vision

Zubair Qureshi

The PTI-government under Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to improve the health status in the country and fully recognizes importance of medical profession.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani said this while addressing 2nd convocation of Federal Medical Dental College (FMDC) here on Monday. We not only aim to improve quality of medical education and training but will also promote culture of health research in medical students, said Kiani. University graduation is one of the biggest achievements towards your carriers.

It is culmination of one sweet chapter in your life and the beginning of another great chapter where you can write a new story.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of the students, congratulated parents and teachers for their patience, understanding, sacrifices and support during these challenging, but rewarding, years at the college. The minister said it is because of guidance, comfort and encouragement of parents that will pay the young graduates in the years to come.

The minister highlighted the fact that 53 graduates from Federal Medical and Dental College have passed FCPS part I and University MS/MD part I exam. Besides it took young doctors to complete their house job within 6 months. All this speaks volumes about the college’s excellent academic record, said Kiani.

