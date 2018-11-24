Kiani inspects development projects sites

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Aamir Mahmood Kiani, Commissioner Rawalpindi Jodat Ayyaz and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umar Jahangir on Thursday visited Seham Adda and Fawara Chowk area to inspect proposed sites for construction of shelter home and a new hospital in the city.

The Minister during the visit, discussed various development projects being planned to facilitate the residents of the city. According to a district government spokesman, the administration had retrieved 33 kanal Seham Adda plot where the Punjab government is planning to construct a new hospital to provide modern health facilities to the residents and lessen the patients’ load on three allied hospital of the district.

The Commissioner and DC briefed the minister about various development projects and informed that the district administration is working to establish a shelter home here to facilitate poor and needy.

They poor people would also be provided health facilities according to the vision of the government, he added. On the occasion, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi Khalid Yameen Satti was also present.—APP

