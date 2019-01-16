Kiani for vibrant research work in health sector

Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday emphasized the importance of vibrant health research in the country by making Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) more productive and dynamic organization.

During his visit to Pakistan Health Research Council, the minister expressed his desire to make this organization more creative and directed to prepare a comprehensive plan within 15 days to address all major issues of the council.

He also assured that he will invite international donors for funding to promote health research in the country.

Earlier, the minister received briefing on functions and working of Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC). In a briefing, Additional Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Dr Iqbal Hussain Durrani informed that PHRC is premier national health research organization in the country which conducted landmark national surveys in the past including first-ever National Health Survey of the Pakistan in 1998.

He said that the council also funds health research to different public and private sector institutions.

He said that the council was constituted with the mandate to organize, coordinate and promote scientific research in various disciplines of medical sciences and public health. It could establish its own centers for undertaking medical research and publish general information on scientific matters relating to the research work of the council through holding seminars and conferences.

He said that another function of the PHRC was to establish the scientific liaison with other national and international organizations connected with scientific activities of the council. It could advise the federal and provincial governments on matters related to health research.—APP

