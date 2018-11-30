Kiani assures support in implementation of IT reforms of PMDC

Staff Reporter

Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Aamir Mahmood Kiani Friday visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and received briefing on the performance of the body. PM&DC President Justice (R) Shakirullah Jan informed the minister that efforts are being made for achieving prescribed uniform minimum standards of courses of training for obtaining graduate and post graduate medical and dental qualifications.

He said 158 public and private medical and dental colleges are running in the country currently. He said till today registered medical faculties are 23,361 and dental are 4,528.

The total number of registered medical and dental practitioners in the country are 244,782 which included 178,592 general medical practitioners, 20,993 general dental practitioners, 43,181 medical, surgical and allied specialists and 2,016 dental and allied specialists.

The PM&DC official informed that 51 meetings of the Council / Executive Committee (EC) are held for early disposal of cases, timely decision-making, framing of rules and regulations.

He was informed that the adhoc council has developed standards for MBBS curriculum which was last revised in 2005 and work on BDS curriculum is under process.

He said the PM&DC is making reforms by adopting e-office system.

The minister assured his full support in the implementation of the IT reforms of PMDC on behalf of the ministry. He said it will be a big step towards facilitating the public. The PM&DC official said implementation of merit-based central and regional induction policy for admissions in MBBS and BDS programs have been successfully implemented by the adhoc council to ensure merit.

He said improvement in medical education is top priority of the government in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

