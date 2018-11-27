Kiani appreciates SBTP’s blood safety system

Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Tuesday appreciated the contribution in reforming the overall blood safety system in the country from the platform of the German government funded Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP). Chairing a high level meeting regarding Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority (IBTA), the minister acknowledged the achievements of IBTA and expressed his satisfaction on the development of a model blood transfusion regulation system in Islamabad.

He said that the German government is supporting the blood sector reforms in Pakistan since 2010 through a grant from KFW and GIZ. The minister assured the participants of the commitment of the new government to ensure universal access to safe blood throughout the country and in this regard desired the continued support from the German government for flagship project.—APP

