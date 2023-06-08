KIA Sportage Price June 2023

Pakistan’s famous crossover KIA Sportage continues to woo fans despite the prices of cars touching sky high. The South Korean automaker rolled out five-passenger vehicle which is known for its sporty design, modern interior, and loaded with a hand full of features.

In terms of performance, the 2000cc vehicle offers a range of engine options, which come with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, giving people the option to choose based on their preferences and driving conditions.

Besides loading with modern features, KIA Sportage offers safety features and advanced technologies including modern assistance systems.

Other than powerful engine and aesthetics, the vehicle offers infotainment features including touchscreen displays, gadgets integration, and connectivity options. Its spacious interior aimed to provide comfort, during long journeys.

KIA Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan

Variant Engine Transmission Ex-Factory Price (PKR) Alpha 2000 cc Automatic 7,050,000 FWD 2000 cc Automatic 7,940,000 AWD 2000 cc Automatic 8,570,000 Black Limited Edition 2000 cc Automatic 9,050,000

KIA Sportage Engine

KIA Sportage Mileage