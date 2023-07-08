Kia Sportage is a compact crossover SUV that has been produced by the South Korean carmaker. With its modern strokes, the 2000cc vehicle looks striking, and with its signature tiger-nose grille, the front appears bold.

KIA Sportage holds a considerable market despite the prices of cars touching record high in Pakistan. KIA introduced a five-passenger vehicle known for its sporty design, modern interior, and loaded with a hand full of features.

Sportage comes with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, giving people the option to choose based on their preferences and driving conditions. Besides loading with modern features, KIA Sportage offers safety features and advanced technologies including modern assistance systems.

Other than a powerful engine and aesthetics, the vehicle offers infotainment features including touchscreen displays, gadgets integration, and connectivity options. Its spacious interior aimed to provide comfort, during long journeys.

KIA Sportage latest Price update

Variant Engine Transmission Ex-Factory Price (PKR) Alpha 2000 cc Automatic 7,050,000 FWD 2000 cc Automatic 7,940,000 AWD 2000 cc Automatic 8,570,000 Black Limited Edition 2000 cc Automatic 9,050,000

KIA Sportage Engine

KIA Sportage Mileage