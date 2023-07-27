KIA Sportage is a mid-size sports utility vehicle SUV in the global lineup of the South Korean giant that rivals Haval Jolion, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, and CHR.

Sportage is offered with a set of 2.0-liter petrol engines, which comes with six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and an electrically adjustable driver seat, among others.

The vehicle remains one of the top-selling crossover SUVs in the local market. With its modern strokes, the vehicle looks striking, and with its signature tiger-nose grille, the front appears bold. It holds a considerable market despite the prices of cars touching record high in Pakistan.

It comes with a five-passenger vehicle known for its sporty design, modern interior, and loaded with a hand full of features.

Besides its modern features, Sportage offers safety features and advanced technologies including modern assistance systems. Other than a powerful engine and aesthetics, the vehicle offers infotainment features including touchscreen displays, gadgets integration, and connectivity options. Its spacious interior aimed to provide comfort, during long journeys.

KIA Sportage 2023 Specifications

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan

As of mid-2023, Sportage price stands between PKR 7,300,000 – PKR 7,900,000

Variant Engine Transmission Ex-Factory Price (PKR) Alpha 2000 cc Automatic 7,050,000 FWD 2000 cc Automatic 7,940,000 AWD 2000 cc Automatic 8,570,000 Black Limited Edition 2000 cc Automatic 9,050,000

KIA Sportage Mileage