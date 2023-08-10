Pakistan’s first locally-assembled all-wheel crossover SUV KIA Sportage remained favorite in its league, for around three years after its release.

The sport utility vehicle manufactured by South Korean automaker Kia Motors remained a stylish option, which comes with no compromise on performance, making it a popular choice in local market.

Engineered by a 2000cc Naturally-Aspirated engine, the vehicle generates 155hp @ 196Nm Torque. The vehicle is loaded with ton of features. The mid-size SUV rivals Haval Jolion, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, and CHR.

It comes with a set of 2.0-liter petrol engines, which come with multiple airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and an electrically adjustable driver seat, among others. With contemporary strokes, Sportage looks striking, and with its signature tiger-nose grille, its front appears bold.

The five-passenger vehicle is known for its sporty design, and modern interior and comes with latest technologies including modern assistance systems. Other than a powerful engine and aesthetics, the vehicle offers infotainment features including touchscreen displays, gadgets integration, and connectivity options. Its spacious interior aimed to provide comfort, during long journeys.

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan

As of mid-2023, Sportage price stands between PKR 7,300,000 – PKR 9,300,000

Variant Engine Transmission Ex-Factory Price (Rs) Alpha 2000 cc Automatic 7,300,000 FWD 2000 cc Automatic 8,190,000 AWD 2000 cc Automatic 8,820,000 Black Limited Edition 2000 cc Automatic 9,300,000

KIA Sportage 2023 Specifications

KIA Sportage Mileage