Kia Rolls Out 25,000th Locally Assembled Unit in Pakistan

Kia has become one of the most impressive success stories of Pakistan’s automobile industry since its re-entry into the sector. Despite having a significant number of competitors in Pakistan’s crossover SUV market, Kia Sportage has produced impressive sales results.

Kia recently celebrated the roll-out of the 25,000th CKD Sportage unit from the local assembly line, which gives you an idea of how well the automaker is performing in terms of car sales. According to reports, a ceremony was held at the Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) manufacturing plant in Karachi.

Furthermore, for the past two months, Kia has become one of Pakistan’s top car sellers, outselling Honda Atlas, a much older and well-established automaker in the country.

According to numerous outlets and reputable sources in the auto industry, about 1500 Kia Sportage units are sold per month, which is a higher amount than many family sedans and hatchbacks on the market.

Furthermore, Kia has recently developed itself in the mid-size SUV segment with the arrival of the all-new Kia Sorento, which will clash with the Toyota Fortuner.

Moreover, the Kia Carnival is one of the best choices available in the market right now for big families in Pakistan who want to travel in comfort and style. There are also reports that the Kia Cerato would be the automaker’s first foray into the compact sedan market.

Kia’s meteoric rise to become one of Pakistan’s top three automotive producers is evident. The business has grown from a handful of dealerships to 33 registered dealerships in 19 major cities across Pakistan in just three years. This is a proof that Pakistan’s car industry seems promising.