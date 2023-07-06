Kia Picanto is a famous hatchback produced by the South Korean automaker Kia, the 1000cc car is a popular choice for urban driving due to its compact size, latest features, and fuel efficiency.

The previous generation of the Kia model was introduced with two petrol engine options and automatic transmission, while improvement in its entertainment features and exterior and interior upgrades make it a hot choice, Picanto’s second generation was launched with a larger wheelbase and better design.

The latest model of the car comes with Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille that is an amalgamation of black and chrome. Reflector headlights with daytime running lights, and electrically adjustable side mirrors give it a modern look.

The vehicle is designed to maximize interior space and comfort, and it offers seating for up to 5 occupants, and the cabin is also loaded with modern features like infotainment systems, and convenience features.

Its safety features include multiple airbags, ABS braking, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist. Picanto offers a range of tech features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, mobile integration, and advanced driver-assistance systems, like lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Side features include cupholders, assist grips, interior accessory socket, ashtray and sunglasses holder, keyless entry, and immobilizer, further improving the car’s value.

Kia Picanto Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price KIA Picanto 1.0 1000 cc Manual, Petrol PKR 3,350,000 KIA Picanto 1.0 1000cc Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,825,000

Kia Picanto Fuel Average