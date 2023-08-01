KIA Picanto was launched by Pakistan Auto in 2019 and the car backed by a 1.0-liter engine stands among reliable vehicles, plying on the country’s roads.

The new model of the hatchback by the South Korean giant sports new windows and doors, stylish bumpers, and a vibrant front grille. Some of the famous cars include Airbags, DRLs, Power Windows, ABS, and Power Steering.

The selling points of the car include contemporary exterior looks. It comes with two petrol engine options globally but in Pakistan; only 1.0 is available while the car offered modern entertainment features.

Kia Lucky Motors introduced Picanto in Pakistan with a 1000cc petrol engine. Manual and Automatic variants are available in Pakistan. Its signature black mesh and chrome outline grille makes it look stylish from the front.

Going down to other features, multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights, Motor driven power steering. The car supports folding-type keyless entry, and it further comes with an immobilizer.

Kia Picanto Latest price 2023

Models Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT 1000 cc, Manual, Petrol Rs3,350,000 KIA Picanto 1.0 AT 1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol Rs3,825,000

Kia Picanto Specifications

Kia Picanto Installments

Leasing options with Allied Bank

5 Years Plan with 30 Percent Down Payment