KIA opens dealership, launches family passenger car

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

New entrant in Pakistan auto sector renowned South Korean auto manufacturer, KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan fulfilling its commitment under Auto Industry Policy has launched its new Grand Carnival 11-seaters family passenger car and One tonne pick up in CBU form.

While inaugurating its first dealership in Karachi KLM has proved its commitment to Pakistani market under Automotive Development Policy 2016-2021 with introduction of best in class vehicles for the Pakistani customers, said a company statement issued here today.

KIA Lucky Motors a partnership between KIA Motors South Korea and Yunus Brother Group, after signing an agreement with the Ministry of Industries and Production last year for production of light commercial and passenger vehicles opened its first dealership in Karachi while further more are planned across Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer, Kia Lucky Motors, Asif Rizvi said, “We are very pleased at the opening of the first Kia Dealership to serve the wonderful people of Pakistan, with the launch the Grand Carnival which is a multi purpose passenger vehicle for family enjoyment. In the next short while more Kia dealerships would be opening up across Pakistan. Kia is here to stay with the Power to Surprise and offer the people of Pakistan a Different Beat. Stay tuned in with Kia”.

The statement further said that Kia Motors is also building assembly plants and working on transfer of technology and vendor base expansion that will generate enormous job opportunities and investment thus creating a healthy competition in the local market.

The Grand Carnival comes with 4 years or 100,000 km warranty, by driving Grand Carnival customers will experience great pleasure owing to its high technology specification including 3.3-litre engine mated to a 6-speed auto transmission. It produces 270 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 318 Nm of torque at 5,200. Despite of its spectacular design the comfort and space are also its good features as length, width, and height of the vehicle are 5115mm, 1985mm and 1767mm, respectively. The vehicle has the capacity for 11 individuals making it an incredibly smart car with spectacular design.

Moreover, the car boasts steering wheel remote controls having Bluetooth hands-free, auto speed control, auto air conditioning with 3-zone control, a sliding door button, push-button start, cluster (3.5½ mono TFT screen), panoramic sunroof and dual airbags, an infotainment system, power seats, tri-zone climate control, smart key remote, an automatic defog system, conversation mirror, heated steering wheel and overhead console.