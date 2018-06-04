KIA Launches Grand Carnival In Pakistan With Starting Price Of Rs. 3.9 Million

The South Korean automobile giant, KIA is set to launch its top-notch cars in Pakistan and is looking to be the next big game changer for the Pakistani auto industry.

The company is internationally acclaimed for manufacturing some of the greatest passenger vehicles, which are both safe and technologically advanced, and is among the top 10 global automobile manufacturers.

We are talking about AAA grade products, KIA vehicles are equipped with the latest hardware that ensures top-tier driver/passenger comfort and unmatched fuel economy.

The multi-purpose Grand Carnival is set to hit Pakistani roads and has been launched by the company. It is a luxury car designed to provide both practicality for daily usage and robust performance for demanding roadways, the Grand Carnival is bound to give you the best-in-class motoring experience.

It’s not just a car, it’s a travel companion that can take you places while providing maximum luxury, economy, and style. And not just for you, you can now share your adventures with your family as the Grand Carnival can easily house up to 11 seats.

Its packed with pretty neat features, which have been absent in Pakistan’s auto market, including:

A 3.3L V6 Engine.

Dual Sunroof.

Tri Zone Climate Control.

Dual Airbags (option to upgrade up to 7 airbags available).

Infotainment.

Power Seats.

Cruise Control.

and much, much more.