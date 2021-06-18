Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presents ‘first Trillion budget’ for FY2022

By
Web desk
-
17

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra on Friday presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs1,118 billion in the provincial assembly.

The provincial government has proposed a ten percent increase in salaries and pensions of employees, besides proposing 100% surge in pension of widows of government employees.

The finance minister also announced 25% increase in salaries of employees from grade 1 to 19 who are not receiving any additional perks.

The provincial government in a historic move has proposed to reduce the registration fee of vehicles up to 2500CC to just one rupee.

Land Tax for small farmers completely eliminated by KP in the budget for next fiscal year in order to provide “biggest” relief to the farmers.

The government has allocated Rs23 billion for Sehat Card Plus. As per the details, Rs21 billion has been set aside for the entire programme, Rs1 billion for Liver Transplant and Rs1 billion for Top-Up of Tribal Districts residents.

Top-Up package for government employees will be launched in this year, the officials said.

KPK has allocated Rs2.6 billion to give stipends to 20,000 Ulemas of the province.

The provincial government has eliminated Professional Tax for all professionals.

It has also announced to reduce sales tax on services to just 1% on the following business.

 

With a 10% increase, the government has allocated Rs371 billion development across the province.

More to follow…

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR