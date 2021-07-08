Khusro Bakhtyar lauds Ghani Chemicals for boosting oxygen production amid Covid challenges

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar held a meeting with Mr. Atique Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer / Executive Director of Ghani Chemical Industries on Thursday.

Ghani Chemicals is the largest producer of medical and industrial gases mainly oxygen, nitrogen, argon in the country.

During the meeting, the CEO briefed on the firm’s latest investment for installation of additional 275 MT/day capacity of medical & industrial gases at Hattar Economic Zone, District Haripur. He informed that construction of said plant would be completed in this financial year.

He highlighted that this additional plant would not only fulfill the oxygen requirement of the country, but also, able to supply oxygen in region in case of COVID emergency.

The minister appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of Ghani Chemical Industry for increasing their production in the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that as the world braces for an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases, the government had taken some drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus through effective anti-corona strategy.

He remarked that the government and the industry would work in unison for synergy and coordination to deal with COVID challenge as AI-based disease modeling analysis shows that the danger of next wave of COVID-19 isn’t over yet.

During the interaction, Antique, CEO, lauded the role of Minister Industries for supporting the industry and personally overseeing the measures to expand the infrastructure to meet the oxygen supply amid the Covid-19 pandemic.